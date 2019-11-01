Friday, November 1 Evening Forecast

Quiet & sunny weekend ahead —

After a cold and soggy few days, the sunshine finally returned with temperatures topping off in the lower 50’s!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly starry skies. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest, bringing in a cooler air mass for Saturday.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine but overall cooler conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Winds will be out of the south, helping us warm up nicely, at 5-10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Monday looks to the warmest day of next week with temperatures in the lower 60’s and a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

A quiet front will come on Monday into Tuesday, so temperatures will only make it into the lower 50’s. A chance of showers moves in Wednesday and Thursday but timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 54° 31°

Saturday

48° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 31°

Sunday

58° / 38°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 58° 38°

Monday

60° / 42°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 60° 42°

Tuesday

54° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 54° 41°

Wednesday

52° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 52° 36°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Showers
Showers 20% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
10%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

44°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

