Friday, November 1 Evening Forecast

Quiet & sunny weekend ahead —

After a cold and soggy few days, the sunshine finally returned with temperatures topping off in the lower 50’s!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly starry skies. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest, bringing in a cooler air mass for Saturday.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine but overall cooler conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Winds will be out of the south, helping us warm up nicely, at 5-10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Monday looks to the warmest day of next week with temperatures in the lower 60’s and a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

A quiet front will come on Monday into Tuesday, so temperatures will only make it into the lower 50’s. A chance of showers moves in Wednesday and Thursday but timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.