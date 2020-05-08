Friday, May 8 Morning Forecast

Chilly and breezy today, Frost Advisory takes effect tonight

We’ve got some showers around this morning. Roads are wet as the last batch of rain moves through. These showers are working on exiting. We’ll be dry by midday.

Clouds clear behind our exiting rain. Expect mostly sunny skies late, but it will be chilly. Breezy northerly winds pick up behind the front with gusts to 30 mph. That will usher in a much cooler air mass with highs struggling for 60 degrees.

Cold, Canadian high pressure slides in tonight bringing clear skies, calm winds, and a frost risk. FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to 7 AM for all our Missouri counties. Lows dip into record territory in the middle 30’s, putting plants at risk. Take them in or cover them up!

High pressure hangs around all weekend, bringing cool, beautiful sunshine for Mom! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60’s through Mother’s Day.

The pattern turns unsettled next week with multiple chances for showers/ storms coming with a gradual warming trend.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. NNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. NNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 36°
Windy with morning thunderstorms
Windy with morning thunderstorms 20% 60° 36°

Saturday

63° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 63° 45°

Sunday

63° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 41°

Monday

59° / 45°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 59° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 53°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 59° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 61°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 60% 70° 61°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 77° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 AM
Showers
40%
52°

50°

7 AM
Showers
40%
50°

52°

8 AM
Showers
40%
52°

52°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

57°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

50°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

3 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

4 AM
Clear
10%
38°

36°

5 AM
Clear
10%
36°

