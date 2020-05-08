Friday, May 8 Morning Forecast

We’ve got some showers around this morning. Roads are wet as the last batch of rain moves through. These showers are working on exiting. We’ll be dry by midday.

Clouds clear behind our exiting rain. Expect mostly sunny skies late, but it will be chilly. Breezy northerly winds pick up behind the front with gusts to 30 mph. That will usher in a much cooler air mass with highs struggling for 60 degrees.

Cold, Canadian high pressure slides in tonight bringing clear skies, calm winds, and a frost risk. FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to 7 AM for all our Missouri counties. Lows dip into record territory in the middle 30’s, putting plants at risk. Take them in or cover them up!

High pressure hangs around all weekend, bringing cool, beautiful sunshine for Mom! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60’s through Mother’s Day.

The pattern turns unsettled next week with multiple chances for showers/ storms coming with a gradual warming trend.