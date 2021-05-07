Friday, May 7 Morning Forecast

High pressure has briefly taken over the Ozarks and that will make for a chilly and refreshing start to our Friday. We’ll see lots of sunshine with temps in the 40s for many of us. It may warrant a light jacket if you’re heading out early on. A warm front begins to lift our way during the afternoon and this boundary could bring a few showers later but we’re not expecting too much moisture. Temperatures try and rebound as a result, with afternoon readings rising back close to 70°. As this front continues to lift through, more widespread showers and storms are on tap through the overnight. These are not expected to be severe but it could be a little loud as you’re trying to sleep. Our next cold front slides in by late Saturday into Sunday along with a potent area of low pressure which will be our next big weather-maker. Instability builds along and ahead of the front which could lead to a few severe storms in our western communities especially. This threat lines up late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Timing will really be key too and we’ll be monitoring trends closely. It looks like hail will be the threat early on transitioning to more of a gusty wind concern into early Sunday morning. The tornado potential is greater out across Kansas but it’s not 0 for us. The cells are not looking discrete for us which is why the threat is lower across the Ozarks. The timing for the stronger storms is really looking like 3 AM to 7 AM or so on Sunday. Moisture looks to linger through the morning into early afternoon before clearing the viewing area. We could see a few peeks of sunshine later in the day as the rain pushes eastward. Cooler air filters in behind this storm system with falling temps through our Mother’s Day. Highs will be hit the AM, likely starting out closer to 70°. Our pattern looks to remain more unsettled heading through next week with weak impulses moving through the atmosphere. Clouds hang tough Monday with maybe a sprinkle possible. We’ll see a little more sunshine Tuesday ahead of another disturbance which brings a better chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Storms are possible by the middle of next week as well with sunshine and milder conditions returning by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
54°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 53°

Saturday

74° / 63°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 74° 63°

Sunday

69° / 44°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 69° 44°

Monday

60° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 44°

Tuesday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 46°

Wednesday

59° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 59° 46°

Thursday

69° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

6 AM
Clear
4%
42°

42°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
67°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
65°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
63°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
62°

61°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
60°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

1 AM
Showers
37%
57°

57°

2 AM
Showers
52%
57°

56°

3 AM
Showers
59%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
72%
56°

55°

5 AM
Rain
68%
55°

