Friday, May 7 Morning Forecast

High pressure has briefly taken over the Ozarks and that will make for a chilly and refreshing start to our Friday. We’ll see lots of sunshine with temps in the 40s for many of us. It may warrant a light jacket if you’re heading out early on. A warm front begins to lift our way during the afternoon and this boundary could bring a few showers later but we’re not expecting too much moisture. Temperatures try and rebound as a result, with afternoon readings rising back close to 70°. As this front continues to lift through, more widespread showers and storms are on tap through the overnight. These are not expected to be severe but it could be a little loud as you’re trying to sleep. Our next cold front slides in by late Saturday into Sunday along with a potent area of low pressure which will be our next big weather-maker. Instability builds along and ahead of the front which could lead to a few severe storms in our western communities especially. This threat lines up late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Timing will really be key too and we’ll be monitoring trends closely. It looks like hail will be the threat early on transitioning to more of a gusty wind concern into early Sunday morning. The tornado potential is greater out across Kansas but it’s not 0 for us. The cells are not looking discrete for us which is why the threat is lower across the Ozarks. The timing for the stronger storms is really looking like 3 AM to 7 AM or so on Sunday. Moisture looks to linger through the morning into early afternoon before clearing the viewing area. We could see a few peeks of sunshine later in the day as the rain pushes eastward. Cooler air filters in behind this storm system with falling temps through our Mother’s Day. Highs will be hit the AM, likely starting out closer to 70°. Our pattern looks to remain more unsettled heading through next week with weak impulses moving through the atmosphere. Clouds hang tough Monday with maybe a sprinkle possible. We’ll see a little more sunshine Tuesday ahead of another disturbance which brings a better chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Storms are possible by the middle of next week as well with sunshine and milder conditions returning by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer