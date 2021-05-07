Friday, May 7 Evening Forecast

After a quiet and sunny start to the day, showers moved in during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers are still possible overnight with more showers and storms for the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50’s with scattered showers possible.

Saturday, during the day, scattered showers and storms are, again, possible as a warm front continues to lift north with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s. Some sun will try to develop during the afternoon. Rain chances then increase late Saturday night as a warm front begins to lift north into the Ozarks. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Showers and storms will push into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday. A line of showers and storms will develop to our west. This line will sweep into the Ozarks early Sunday morning, after midnight Saturday night. This system will gradually weaken as it pushes southeast through sunrise Sunday morning. Strong winds and large hail are possible with stronger to severe parts of the line. An isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

North of the interstate, the threat for severe weather is early in the day Sunday. South of the interstate, the threat for severe weather is during the afternoon as storms flare up again near a cold front. Temperatures Sunday start off in the upper 60’s and fall during the day before the storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday with rain most likely on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the way back up during the second half of next week with the pattern remaining quiet.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

West Plains

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 53°

Saturday

75° / 63°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 75° 63°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 69° 45°

Monday

59° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 59° 44°

Tuesday

64° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 47°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 60° 47°

Thursday

69° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

1 AM
Showers
53%
57°

57°

2 AM
Rain
73%
57°

56°

3 AM
Rain
73%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
85%
56°

55°

5 AM
Rain
76%
55°

55°

6 AM
Rain
73%
55°

55°

7 AM
Showers
55%
55°

56°

8 AM
Showers
52%
56°

58°

9 AM
Showers
48%
58°

60°

10 AM
Showers
36%
60°

62°

11 AM
Showers
35%
62°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
65°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
71°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
77°

