Friday, May 29 Morning Forecast

Beautiful, sunny stretch starts today!

The storm that’s been stalled over the Ozarks all week is finally out to the east.

A few clouds and patchy fog are leftover this morning. You might need some extra time on the roads.

By this afternoon, it will be beautiful! High-pressure takes over bring mostly sunny skies and mild middle 70’s.

Clear and pleasant tonight with lows in the lower 50’s.

The weekend looks spectacular! Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

Our high-pressure remains in control early next week and strengthens. Expect warming temperatures each day, starting to feel more like summer! We’ll have sunshine with highs in the middle/ even upper 80’s through Thursday!

Enjoy this nice dry stretch, we need it! Our ground conditions could us the break… May wound up being the 5th wettest May on record with 10.87″ of rain for the month– more than double our average!

Overcast

Springfield

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Harrison

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 52°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 56°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 60°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 86° 66°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 87° 67°

Thursday

87° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 87° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

66°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

2 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

