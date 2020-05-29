Friday, May 29 Morning Forecast

The storm that’s been stalled over the Ozarks all week is finally out to the east.

A few clouds and patchy fog are leftover this morning. You might need some extra time on the roads.

By this afternoon, it will be beautiful! High-pressure takes over bring mostly sunny skies and mild middle 70’s.

Clear and pleasant tonight with lows in the lower 50’s.

The weekend looks spectacular! Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

Our high-pressure remains in control early next week and strengthens. Expect warming temperatures each day, starting to feel more like summer! We’ll have sunshine with highs in the middle/ even upper 80’s through Thursday!

Enjoy this nice dry stretch, we need it! Our ground conditions could us the break… May wound up being the 5th wettest May on record with 10.87″ of rain for the month– more than double our average!