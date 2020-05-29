Friday, May 29 Evening Forecast

FINALLY drying out, gradual warming trend --

It’s no secret we have had a wet May. We will end May as the 5th wettest on record. We are over 6 inches above normal for the month of May. Good news: no rain is in the forecast for at least the next week!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50’s for a cool but quiet night under mostly starry skies.

A ridge of high pressure, or quiet weather, will build over the central US. This will keep us dry, quiet, and warm into this next week.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies. It will still feel pleasant with dewpoints in the 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Sunday will still be nice with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our gradual warming trend will continue into the work week but the summer muggies also return.

Monday, temperatures will warm up into the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday is when we start to feel summer-like. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with dewpoints in the upper 60’s, feeling a bit more sticky. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with dewpoints in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, very high on the muggy meter. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday a chance of showers and storms returns but doesn’t stick around long. Next weekend should be quiet.

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 52°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 56°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 60°

Monday

81° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 64°

Tuesday

87° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 87° 66°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 0% 88° 68°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 70°

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

2 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

Trending Stories