Friday, May 28 Morning Forecast

We are finally going to catch a break from the wet and unsettled weather as we close down the workweek. The storm system that moved through yesterday brought lots of severe weather with damage reports and flooding around the region. Residual flooding is still possible so make sure you drive carefully and avoid flooded roadways. A more refreshing and drier Friday is in store across the Ozarks behind the cold front that moved through into last night. We’ll see more sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds today, especially during the afternoon. We could see a little drizzle earlier on in the AM as well. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps in the 60s and even 50s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking more pleasant but the cooler air is going to stick around. High pressure looks to build in bringing a little more sunshine for Saturday with temps rebounding into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The brighter skies hold into Sunday with highs climbing back into the lower 70s as winds turn back around from the south. Clouds do begin to develop again by the start of next week ahead of another disturbance heads our way. A stray shower or two is possible for Memorial Day with a better chance of showers on the table Tuesday. A front looks to approach the area Wednesday into Thursday bringing another round of showers and storms to deal with. There does look to be a fair amount of instability too so the severe threat is something we’ll be monitoring. Temperatures look to stay cooler than normal into mid-week as well with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer