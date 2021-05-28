Friday, May 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

We are finally going to catch a break from the wet and unsettled weather as we close down the workweek. The storm system that moved through yesterday brought lots of severe weather with damage reports and flooding around the region. Residual flooding is still possible so make sure you drive carefully and avoid flooded roadways. A more refreshing and drier Friday is in store across the Ozarks behind the cold front that moved through into last night. We’ll see more sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds today, especially during the afternoon. We could see a little drizzle earlier on in the AM as well. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps in the 60s and even 50s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking more pleasant but the cooler air is going to stick around. High pressure looks to build in bringing a little more sunshine for Saturday with temps rebounding into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The brighter skies hold into Sunday with highs climbing back into the lower 70s as winds turn back around from the south. Clouds do begin to develop again by the start of next week ahead of another disturbance heads our way. A stray shower or two is possible for Memorial Day with a better chance of showers on the table Tuesday. A front looks to approach the area Wednesday into Thursday bringing another round of showers and storms to deal with. There does look to be a fair amount of instability too so the severe threat is something we’ll be monitoring. Temperatures look to stay cooler than normal into mid-week as well with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds decreasing. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.
45°F Clouds decreasing. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Branson

63°F Fog Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

64°F Fog Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 65° 45°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

71° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 54°

Monday

72° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 58°

Tuesday

72° / 59°
Showers
Showers 30% 72° 59°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 74° 62°

Thursday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
53°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
50°

49°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
48°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100