Friday, May 22 Morning Forecast

Today’s forecast is messy with rounds of storms possible.

Round #1 this morning is bringing showers/ storms to the area. Lightning and heavy rain are threats but no severe weather is expected.

A storm complex now in Kansas/ Oklahoma will dive east into the Ozarks by midday. This Round #2 could bring a few cases of damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the more common threats.

IF the atmosphere can recover after that midday round and regain energy to go again, a redeveloping Round #3 will be possible late this afternoon/ evening with an additional severe threat.

Stay weather aware today! Highs will be warmer, in the upper 70’s.

A few storms are possible tonight.

A ridge nudges in tomorrow, that is a drier pattern. While storms are still possible on the heat/ humidity of the day, I think they will be few and far between. Count on Saturday to be the driest and nicest day of the holiday weekend with some clouds and highs in the lower 80’s.

Clouds and storm chances increase Sunday and Monday as a low develops to our southwest. Expect scattered showers/ storms on Memorial Day with highs in the upper 70’s.

The storm becomes cut-off and stalled to our south, throwing storm chances into the area through Thursday. With the continued rain chances and saturated soils, flooding will continue to be a concern into the middle of next week.