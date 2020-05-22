Friday, May 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

Rounds of storms today, unsettled through the holiday weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s forecast is messy with rounds of storms possible.

Round #1 this morning is bringing showers/ storms to the area. Lightning and heavy rain are threats but no severe weather is expected.

A storm complex now in Kansas/ Oklahoma will dive east into the Ozarks by midday. This Round #2 could bring a few cases of damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the more common threats.

IF the atmosphere can recover after that midday round and regain energy to go again, a redeveloping Round #3 will be possible late this afternoon/ evening with an additional severe threat.

Stay weather aware today! Highs will be warmer, in the upper 70’s.

A few storms are possible tonight.

A ridge nudges in tomorrow, that is a drier pattern. While storms are still possible on the heat/ humidity of the day, I think they will be few and far between. Count on Saturday to be the driest and nicest day of the holiday weekend with some clouds and highs in the lower 80’s.

Clouds and storm chances increase Sunday and Monday as a low develops to our southwest. Expect scattered showers/ storms on Memorial Day with highs in the upper 70’s.

The storm becomes cut-off and stalled to our south, throwing storm chances into the area through Thursday. With the continued rain chances and saturated soils, flooding will continue to be a concern into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 64°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 83° 67°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Monday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 63°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 76° 64°

Wednesday

80° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 30% 80° 63°

Thursday

80° / 63°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

63°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
64°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

69°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
69°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

77°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Housekey

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now