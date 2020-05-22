Friday, May 22 Evening Forecast

Were you woken up by rumbles of thunder? A line of strong and severe storms pushed through this morning and into the early afternoon. This brought several inches of rain very quickly in some places causing flash flooding. Residual flooding concerns will continue into Saturday and much of the weekend with more shower and storm chances.

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Greene County until 1 PM Saturday morning. 2-3″ fell very quickly and with already saturated soils, flooding will continue to be a concern. As always, turn around, don’t drown.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s with a chance of shower and storms.

Saturday will be the driest day this holiday weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a chance of showers and storms. Most of these storms will be isolated and scattered in nature. Just keep an eye to the sky if you have any plans outside. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s.

Sunday more scattered showers and storms will push in. These will be more widespread. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s.





Monday for Memorial Day temperatures will drop off in the upper 70’s with more widespread showers and storms. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

Our active, wet, unsettled pattern will continue into much of next week with a chance of showers and storms each day into next weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.