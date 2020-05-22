Friday, May 22 Evening Forecast

Shower/storm chances continue into the holiday weekend --

Were you woken up by rumbles of thunder? A line of strong and severe storms pushed through this morning and into the early afternoon. This brought several inches of rain very quickly in some places causing flash flooding. Residual flooding concerns will continue into Saturday and much of the weekend with more shower and storm chances.

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Greene County until 1 PM Saturday morning. 2-3″ fell very quickly and with already saturated soils, flooding will continue to be a concern. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s with a chance of shower and storms.

Saturday will be the driest day this holiday weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a chance of showers and storms. Most of these storms will be isolated and scattered in nature. Just keep an eye to the sky if you have any plans outside. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s.

Sunday more scattered showers and storms will push in. These will be more widespread. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Monday for Memorial Day temperatures will drop off in the upper 70’s with more widespread showers and storms. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

Our active, wet, unsettled pattern will continue into much of next week with a chance of showers and storms each day into next weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Overcast

Springfield

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Branson

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Harrison

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

West Plains

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 64°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Monday

77° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 64°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 76° 64°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 80° 65°

Thursday

76° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

Trending Stories