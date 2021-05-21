Friday, May 21 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

This weather pattern that we’ve been in has been the opposite of progressive and has kept the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the last week really. Today, won’t be any different but it’s looking like the sunshine starts to return little by little. We call this blocking pattern an Omega Block because it looks like the Greek letter omega. We have high pressure to our east, a low to our west, and another area of low-pressure east of the high. This has kept the unsettled weather around. Overall, we are looking a little drier into the start of the weekend but we remain muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms today, especially the closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line, as upper-level impulses continue to work through. Each day we become a little brighter as that area of high pressure builds in. A few showers are on the table tomorrow west of Highway 65 with more sunshine east with Sunday looking even better across the viewing area. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average this weekend into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday. A cold front finally begins to approach the region by early next week and it’s looking like the chance of storms returns by Tuesday. We keep the threat of moisture around Wednesday into Thursday as this front continues to sag across the area. This boundary will likely knock our temps back a touch too, dipping back into the 70s by mid-week. With the instability around, it’s looking like we’ll see the potential for severe weather too as this front swings in. Make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain

Springfield Mo

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Branson

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 63°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 72° 63°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Sct. Showers
Sct. Showers 30% 80° 63°

Sunday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Monday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 62°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 79° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Rain
91%
68°

68°

9 AM
Showers
61%
68°

68°

10 AM
Rain
69%
68°

67°

11 AM
Rain
63%
67°

67°

12 PM
Rain
68%
67°

68°

1 PM
Showers
44%
68°

69°

2 PM
Showers
44%
69°

71°

3 PM
Showers
52%
71°

72°

4 PM
Showers
56%
72°

72°

5 PM
Showers
58%
72°

72°

6 PM
Showers
53%
72°

72°

7 PM
Showers
46%
72°

71°

8 PM
Showers
40%
71°

70°

9 PM
Showers
40%
70°

70°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

3 AM
Showers
40%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
49%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
49%
66°

65°

6 AM
Showers
51%
65°

65°

7 AM
Showers
48%
65°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100