Friday, May 21 Morning Forecast

This weather pattern that we’ve been in has been the opposite of progressive and has kept the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the last week really. Today, won’t be any different but it’s looking like the sunshine starts to return little by little. We call this blocking pattern an Omega Block because it looks like the Greek letter omega. We have high pressure to our east, a low to our west, and another area of low-pressure east of the high. This has kept the unsettled weather around. Overall, we are looking a little drier into the start of the weekend but we remain muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms today, especially the closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line, as upper-level impulses continue to work through. Each day we become a little brighter as that area of high pressure builds in. A few showers are on the table tomorrow west of Highway 65 with more sunshine east with Sunday looking even better across the viewing area. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average this weekend into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday. A cold front finally begins to approach the region by early next week and it’s looking like the chance of storms returns by Tuesday. We keep the threat of moisture around Wednesday into Thursday as this front continues to sag across the area. This boundary will likely knock our temps back a touch too, dipping back into the 70s by mid-week. With the instability around, it’s looking like we’ll see the potential for severe weather too as this front swings in. Make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast.