Friday, May 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

Severe threat this morning, a few storms possible this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH and FLASH FLOOD WATCH continue this morning for some of our Missouri counties. Please check Meteorologist Elisa Raffa’s social media accounts and ozarksfirst.com for the most up to date information on watches and warnings.

A line of severe storms is diving southeast this morning. As the line bands and bows, damaging winds up to 70 mph will be possible this morning. Heavy rain is also a concern, especially considering some 14 day rain totals are 150-250% above normal. Soils are saturdated!

This line will weaken as it moves south with a few leftover showers/ storms this morning. A few storms will be possible this afternoon with an isolated severe threat for damaging winds/ large hail. Highs stay warm and sticky in the middle 70’s.

A few showers will be possible tonight with muggy lows in the 60’s.

We have one more front to get through tomorrow as the active pattern continues this weekend. Scattered showers/ storms are expected on Saturday with little to no fuel for severe storms. Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s.

Showers linger into the first half of Sunday with clouds in the afternoon.

High pressure takes over on Monday finally starting a dry stretch! Nice sunshine and 70’s last through the middle of next week. Enjoy the much-welcomed break from rain!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Branson

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

West Plains

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 63°

Saturday

77° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 77° 62°

Sunday

73° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 73° 50°

Monday

70° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 48°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 52°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 77° 56°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

64°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

65°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

67°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

75°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

70°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

68°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

65°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

64°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

64°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

63°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Wild Animalhttps://www.ozarksfirst.com/weather/weathertour/#//

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now