Friday, May 15 Morning Forecast

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH and FLASH FLOOD WATCH continue this morning for some of our Missouri counties. Please check Meteorologist Elisa Raffa’s social media accounts and ozarksfirst.com for the most up to date information on watches and warnings.

A line of severe storms is diving southeast this morning. As the line bands and bows, damaging winds up to 70 mph will be possible this morning. Heavy rain is also a concern, especially considering some 14 day rain totals are 150-250% above normal. Soils are saturdated!

This line will weaken as it moves south with a few leftover showers/ storms this morning. A few storms will be possible this afternoon with an isolated severe threat for damaging winds/ large hail. Highs stay warm and sticky in the middle 70’s.

A few showers will be possible tonight with muggy lows in the 60’s.

We have one more front to get through tomorrow as the active pattern continues this weekend. Scattered showers/ storms are expected on Saturday with little to no fuel for severe storms. Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s.

Showers linger into the first half of Sunday with clouds in the afternoon.

High pressure takes over on Monday finally starting a dry stretch! Nice sunshine and 70’s last through the middle of next week. Enjoy the much-welcomed break from rain!