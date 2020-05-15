Friday, May 15 Evening Forecast

Storm chances continue, drying out next week --

Showers and storms continue into the overnight hours and for this weekend. I don’t expect washout days but keep the rain jacket handy. Flooding continues to be a concern. We are finally going to start drying out by next week.

An Areal Flood Warning continues until 6:45 PM for a few counties east of Highway 65 where several inches of rain have fallen. Multiple roadways have been closed due to flooding so as always turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with a few storms and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday, scattered showers and storms continue with another front pushing through. This could bring one or two strong storms but that threat looks low. Flooding is still a concern with saturated soils and aggravated creeks and rivers. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, one last front will push through early in the day. This will bring our final round of showers and storms. No severe weather is expected but, again, flooding will be a concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Monday is when we will finally start to dry out! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will increase from the lower 70’s to the lower 80’s by the end of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and what looks like low humidity for much of the week! A few clouds move in by Friday.

Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Branson

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 64F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Harrison

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Saturday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Sunday

73° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Monday

70° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

72° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Wednesday

76° / 57°
Sunny
Thursday

81° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

65°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

64°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

64°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

63°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

Trending Stories