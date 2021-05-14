Friday, May 14 Morning Forecast

The area of high pressure that has brought us pleasant weather over the last couple of days is moving away. With that, it opens the gateway to our next storm system. Winds will become more southerly ahead of this low with increasing clouds as we step through the day. A stray shower or two is possible late today but most will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A warm front will push north into the area Saturday. This will help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout much of the day with a tendency for the highest rain chances to be north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will be mild with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and 70s.

The front will be draped across the area Saturday night and may trigger another widespread round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. We may squeak out some peeks of sunshine which will help our temps rebound some compared to Saturday. This will open the door to much warmer weather with highs in the 70s and possibly 80s. Humidity levels will be up too.

While a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out over the course of the weekend, no widespread severe weather is expected. Rainfall will be heaviest closer to Central Missouri where amounts of 1 to 2″ are possible. Rain amounts will tend to be under an inch to the south.

The pattern will remain active through next week with a trough positioned in the West. Steady south to southeast flow will keep temperatures warm and humidity levels up throughout the week. The pattern will also tend to prevent cold fronts from moving through the area.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day throughout the week. The risk for severe weather is tough to pin down this far but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor as we get closer. Wind energy over the area doesn’t look to be very high and this will help keep the severe risk more limited. Storms may have a tendency to be driven more by instability that will build during the heat of the afternoon leading to a few marginally severe hail or wind events.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds with a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 53°

Saturday

68° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 68° 58°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 72° 60°

Monday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 70° 60°

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 74° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 63°

