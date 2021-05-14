Friday, May 14 Evening Forecast

Today was the last dry day for the next few days with chances of showers and storms possible.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will move in by morning.

A warm front will try to make inroads into the area this weekend. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times through the weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread into the area from the west on Saturday with a tendency for the higher coverage of showers to shift east by late in the day. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and low 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of the interstate. There will be a tendency for showers and thunderstorms to focus closer to Central Missouri by afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts north across the area. That said, there will still be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the south. Sunday should also be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

No widespread severe weather is expected over the weekend, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The pattern next week will remain active with a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day. A front may try to stall out over the area Monday through Tuesday with much of the area on the north side of the boundary. Temperatures will be mild with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days as weak waves of upper-level energy work on the stalled front.

A stronger upper-level storm is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will lead to the front lifting north across the area and somewhat warmer temperatures. This might also be a period when stronger storms are possible as the wind energy in the atmosphere strengthens and organizes storms a bit more.

Rainfall will be locally heavy over the next week and will add up over time with general rain totals of 2 to 4″ expected through Thursday.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds with a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F More clouds with a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 53°

Saturday

68° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 68° 59°

Sunday

74° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 60°

Monday

71° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 71° 60°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
66°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
63°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
55°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
55°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
54°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
54°

55°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
55°

56°

8 AM
Showers
43%
56°

57°

9 AM
Showers
56%
57°

58°

10 AM
Rain
73%
58°

56°

11 AM
Rain
73%
56°

57°

12 PM
Rain
77%
57°

59°

1 PM
Rain
74%
59°

60°

2 PM
Rain
82%
60°

60°

3 PM
Rain
84%
60°

61°

4 PM
Rain
78%
61°

64°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
64°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
65°

65°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
65°

