Friday, May 1 Morning Forecast

Weather

Beautiful again today, summery Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure is still in control today, expect another beautiful day!

A few clouds fill in today, expect filtered sunshine and steady southerly winds. Temperatures continue on our warming trend with highs in the upper 70’s.

Pleasant tonight, expect clear skies and lows near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will feel a little like summer! Expect mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and highs in the low to middle 80’s! It may even feel a little sticky with dew points creeping into the lower 60’s.

By Sunday a cold front approaches with a few showers/ storms. Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s.

That front wobbles back to the north on Monday bringing additional showers/ storms. This time, the front will drag with it muggier dew points and some wind energy. We are eyeing Monday for some stronger storms possible. Our storm chance lingers into Tuesday before drying out Wednesday.

Temperatures will be seasonal by the middle of next week with highs near 70 degrees and lows near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 61°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

75° / 59°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 75° 59°

Monday

77° / 60°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 77° 60°

Tuesday

71° / 49°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 71° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 48°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 48°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
61°

61°

6 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now