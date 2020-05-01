Friday, May 1 Morning Forecast

High pressure is still in control today, expect another beautiful day!

A few clouds fill in today, expect filtered sunshine and steady southerly winds. Temperatures continue on our warming trend with highs in the upper 70’s.

Pleasant tonight, expect clear skies and lows near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will feel a little like summer! Expect mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and highs in the low to middle 80’s! It may even feel a little sticky with dew points creeping into the lower 60’s.

By Sunday a cold front approaches with a few showers/ storms. Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s.

That front wobbles back to the north on Monday bringing additional showers/ storms. This time, the front will drag with it muggier dew points and some wind energy. We are eyeing Monday for some stronger storms possible. Our storm chance lingers into Tuesday before drying out Wednesday.

Temperatures will be seasonal by the middle of next week with highs near 70 degrees and lows near 50 degrees.