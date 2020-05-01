Friday, May 1 Evening Forecast

Today was a beautiful day with highs in the middle and upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The warm conditions continue but shower and storm chances do return by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm, only dropping into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with decreasing clouds.

Saturday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Sunday, a chance of showers and storms are possible. No severe weather is expected but rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s. Overnight will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday another chance of showers and storms is possible. This round could bring some severe weather. Here is how the setup will be. A front that will wobble in the Ozarks will bring in a warm, humid airmass. There will be plenty of wind energy and instability, fueling strong to severe storms. The one concern is a cap, or a force, that will keep storms from growing. This is something that needs to be watched. We will know more as the weekend progresses. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Tuesday, lingering showers and storms are possible again. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Sunshine can be expected both days.