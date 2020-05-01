Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Friday, May 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

Nice Saturday, storm chances return --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a beautiful day with highs in the middle and upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The warm conditions continue but shower and storm chances do return by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm, only dropping into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with decreasing clouds.

Saturday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Sunday, a chance of showers and storms are possible. No severe weather is expected but rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s. Overnight will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday another chance of showers and storms is possible. This round could bring some severe weather. Here is how the setup will be. A front that will wobble in the Ozarks will bring in a warm, humid airmass. There will be plenty of wind energy and instability, fueling strong to severe storms. The one concern is a cap, or a force, that will keep storms from growing. This is something that needs to be watched. We will know more as the weekend progresses. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Tuesday, lingering showers and storms are possible again. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Sunshine can be expected both days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 61°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

75° / 60°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 75° 60°

Monday

77° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 77° 61°

Tuesday

72° / 49°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 72° 49°

Wednesday

68° / 48°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 68° 48°

Thursday

70° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
61°

61°

6 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate