Friday, March 6 Morning Forecast

Another quiet and pleasant start on your doorstep this morning!

We’ve got north winds in place behind yesterday’s front. That will keep temperatures a little cooler and closer to average today with highs in the low to middle 50’s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, lows in the lower 30’s.

Southerly winds pick up again tomorrow, gusting to 30 mph at times. That will bring in a warm, dry air mass, boosting temperatures and posing a fire danger. No outdoor burning! Highs return to the lower 60’s.

We’ll keep gusty southerly winds on Sunday. We’ll stay warm in the lower 60’s despite a few more clouds filling in. Showers arrive overnight as our next big storm approaches. Most of the rain will hold off until Monday.

Showers/ thunder expected on Monday, with just a few clouds lingering on Tuesday. After a short lull Tuesday, another storm arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild despite the more active pattern.