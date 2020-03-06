Friday, March 6 Morning Forecast

Another quiet and pleasant start on your doorstep this morning!

We’ve got north winds in place behind yesterday’s front. That will keep temperatures a little cooler and closer to average today with highs in the low to middle 50’s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, lows in the lower 30’s.

Southerly winds pick up again tomorrow, gusting to 30 mph at times. That will bring in a warm, dry air mass, boosting temperatures and posing a fire danger. No outdoor burning! Highs return to the lower 60’s.

We’ll keep gusty southerly winds on Sunday. We’ll stay warm in the lower 60’s despite a few more clouds filling in. Showers arrive overnight as our next big storm approaches. Most of the rain will hold off until Monday.

Showers/ thunder expected on Monday, with just a few clouds lingering on Tuesday. After a short lull Tuesday, another storm arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild despite the more active pattern.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

35°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

39°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 33°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 64° 41°

Sunday

66° / 50°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 20% 66° 50°

Monday

61° / 42°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 61° 42°

Tuesday

61° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 44°

Wednesday

60° / 45°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 60° 45°

Thursday

57° / 41°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 57° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

8 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

1 AM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

4 AM
Clear
0%
33°

