Friday, March 6 Evening Forecast

While today was cooler than the last few days, it was still nice! Temperatures topped off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine and right around where we should be for this time of year. We’ll be back in the 60’s for the weekend with rain chances early next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be warmer and breezy. Temperatures will be in the middle 60’s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll have plenty of sunshine as well! With the breezy and dry conditions, there is a concern for outdoor burning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday will still be warm with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Clouds and moisture will increase throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with overnight showers moving in.

Monday, to start off your workweek, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with showers likely during the day. Generally looking at half an inch to an inch on Monday. Showers continue into the overnight hours with temperatures in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be dry with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Showers and storms return on Wednesday. That will be the start of an active, unsettled pattern. Temperatures stay mild in the 60’s but showers and possibly some strong to severe storms continue into the weekend. Timing, totals, and intensity of storms is still something that needs to be monitored. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.