Friday, March 5th Morning Forecast

After a gorgeous Thursday, today isn’t looking so nice as our next storm system tracks toward the Ozarks. This area of low pressure just skirts by us with the bulk of the moisture south of the viewing area. Shower chances arrive with this disturbance by early this AM and with the clouds as well as moisture, we will be much cooler. Temps only look to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s to end the workweek with scattered showers around into the early evening. Better chances for rain will be southwest of the metro with our northern neighborhoods not seeing as much. Sunshiny skies and milder air take back over for the first weekend of the month as high pressure builds back in. Afternoon readings will be rising back toward 60° on Saturday with even milder conditions in store on Sunday. As a trough digs in out west, southwesterly flow takes over aloft closer to home. With us sitting on the eastern side of that trough, warmer and more humid weather is on tap across the viewing area. This pattern also leads to more unsettled weather by late Tuesday into Wednesday as we tap into more of that Gulf moisture. A storm system looks to move our way by this timeframe and as it interacts with the Gulf moisture and milder temps, storms will be possible. Ahead of this front, highs look to really surge upward. Expect a muggy few days for this time of year with the 60s and 70s expected throughout the region. The best chances for showers and storms look to arrive later Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll be watching closely and monitoring any potential for strong to severe storms too. The ingredients are on the table for Wednesday and Thursday so make sure you stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing with patchy fog. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clearing with patchy fog. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

West Plains

44°F Fair Feels like 38°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 30°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 60° 35°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 64° 40°

Monday

67° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 67° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 57°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 57°

Thursday

71° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
47°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
48°

49°

12 PM
Few Showers
32%
49°

49°

1 PM
Few Showers
34%
49°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

41°

8 PM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

9 PM
Clear
2%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
3%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
4%
31°
