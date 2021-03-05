Friday, March 5 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

It was a cool and cloudy day today. Good news: this weekend looks dry and warm!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly starry skies. Some patchy fog is also possible mainly where rain fell today, so south of Highway 60.

This weekend looks fantastic! Saturday will be sunny with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be our transition day as our pattern starts to change. Moisture will move into the area and set the stage for a wet pattern for the end of the week. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

The jet stream, or the path that storms tend to take, will situate over the Ozarks. At the same time, a cold front will be slow to move south across the state. These two together will act as a storm highway with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible. Wednesday into Saturday, heavy rain and flooding look to be a concern with multiple rounds of rain expected. With that in mind, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Also, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms next week either. Again, something that is still uncertain.

Temperatures will be above average through Thursday before dropping back into the 50’s by Friday of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing with patchy fog. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clearing with patchy fog. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

46°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Harrison

41°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
31°F Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

West Plains

43°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 30°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 60° 35°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 40°

Monday

66° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 66° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 66° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 58°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 68° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
44°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
42°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

11 PM
Clear
1%
38°

36°

12 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
3%
31°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
32°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100