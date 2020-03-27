Friday, March 27 Morning Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow

We’re starting out warm this morning as a front drapes to our north.

We’ll keep temperatures warm, nearing 80 degrees again today on breezy southerly winds. Skies remain mostly cloudy. By the afternoon/ evening, the warming temperatures and breezy winds will increase fuels for strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers/ storms ignite in an environment conducive to severe weather. Quarter size hail, 60 mph winds, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado will be threats.

It looks like we could lose coverage in storms tonight, temperatures stay warm in the 60’s.

The cold front will still be to the west tomorrow so that will give us one more warm and breezy day with highs in the middle 70’s. As the front passes, showers/ storms redevelop mainly east of HWY 65 where fuels will be greatest. An isolated severe storm will be possible there as well.

Storms clear by the evening and cooler northwest winds send lows into the 40’s by Sunday morning.

Expect cooler sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60’s. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday into Tuesday with temperatures near average through the middle of next week.

Overcast

Springfield

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 64°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 80° 64°

Saturday

75° / 44°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 40% 75° 44°

Sunday

65° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 65° 44°

Monday

66° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 66° 48°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 40% 58° 43°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 60° 42°

Thursday

62° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
30%
78°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
30%
80°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
30%
75°

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
30%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

