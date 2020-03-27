Friday, March 27 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warm this morning as a front drapes to our north.

We’ll keep temperatures warm, nearing 80 degrees again today on breezy southerly winds. Skies remain mostly cloudy. By the afternoon/ evening, the warming temperatures and breezy winds will increase fuels for strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers/ storms ignite in an environment conducive to severe weather. Quarter size hail, 60 mph winds, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado will be threats.

It looks like we could lose coverage in storms tonight, temperatures stay warm in the 60’s.

The cold front will still be to the west tomorrow so that will give us one more warm and breezy day with highs in the middle 70’s. As the front passes, showers/ storms redevelop mainly east of HWY 65 where fuels will be greatest. An isolated severe storm will be possible there as well.

Storms clear by the evening and cooler northwest winds send lows into the 40’s by Sunday morning.

Expect cooler sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60’s. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday into Tuesday with temperatures near average through the middle of next week.