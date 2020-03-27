Friday, March 27 Evening Forecast

A few shower and storms are possible over the next 24 hours. After that, temperatures will drop into the 60’s for the end of the weekend and into next week with more rain chances.

A slight risk for showers and storms is possible for Friday evening and into the overnight hours mainly north of I-44. These showers and storms could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible: an isolated tornado, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain causing flash flooding. They have to overcome a cap, much like a bottle of soda. If you shake the bottle but don’t open the cap, the soda doesn’t overflow out of the bottle. But, if you open the cap, the soda flows out. That is what the atmosphere is dealing with. If the cap opens, then storms will fire up. Those move out and we’ll stay dry most of the day Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the middle 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. As the cold front associated with the same storm system that has been bringing us showers and storms pushes through, this could help develop a few showers and storms on its way out, mainly east of Highway 65. A few of these could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

A cooler airmass will move in and drop temperatures back into the middle 60’s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday will still be warm with temperatures in the middle 60’s and increasing clouds ahead of our next rainmaker. Showers move in overnight Monday with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be wet with showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.