Friday, March 27 Evening Forecast

Weather

Shower/storm chances, cooler air coming --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few shower and storms are possible over the next 24 hours. After that, temperatures will drop into the 60’s for the end of the weekend and into next week with more rain chances.

A slight risk for showers and storms is possible for Friday evening and into the overnight hours mainly north of I-44. These showers and storms could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible: an isolated tornado, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain causing flash flooding. They have to overcome a cap, much like a bottle of soda. If you shake the bottle but don’t open the cap, the soda doesn’t overflow out of the bottle. But, if you open the cap, the soda flows out. That is what the atmosphere is dealing with. If the cap opens, then storms will fire up. Those move out and we’ll stay dry most of the day Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the middle 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. As the cold front associated with the same storm system that has been bringing us showers and storms pushes through, this could help develop a few showers and storms on its way out, mainly east of Highway 65. A few of these could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

A cooler airmass will move in and drop temperatures back into the middle 60’s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday will still be warm with temperatures in the middle 60’s and increasing clouds ahead of our next rainmaker. Showers move in overnight Monday with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be wet with showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 64°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 80° 64°

Saturday

75° / 44°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early
Windy, thunderstorms likely early 40% 75° 44°

Sunday

66° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 66° 44°

Monday

66° / 48°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 66° 48°

Tuesday

57° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 40% 57° 40°

Wednesday

62° / 42°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 42°

Thursday

62° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
30%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
71°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
70°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
71°

75°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
75°

69°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour 300x250

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate