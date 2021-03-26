Friday, March 26 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s storm system, quieter and more pleasant weather is on tap to end the workweek. Clouds will continue to decrease as we progress through the day with more sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable to start but with the help of southerly flow, highs will top out above average this afternoon. Widespread highs in the 60s are expected for the afternoon under fair skies. Overnight, starry and mild conditions are in store with winds becoming a little breezier from the S/SE. That flow turns more to the SW tomorrow which will bring our temps up even further. The stronger SW wind develops ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move through Saturday evening. Highs during the afternoon look to surge back into the mid and upper 70s which is well above normal. As this boundary swings through, a few showers and storms are possible. With the warmer temps, we’ll have a little more instability in the air. With that, we have the potential for a few stronger storms if they can develop. The main concerns will be larger hail and gusty winds during the evening as the front pushes through. Cooler air filters in by Sunday as NW winds take over. This will keep us pleasant and seasonable as high pressure builds in to end the weekend. The final days of March are looking pretty nice too with milder air pushing back into the Ozarks. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will rise through the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another disturbance moves our way late Tuesday and this one could bring more showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The good news is that the ingredients for severe weather are looking minimal but stay tuned as we get closer. Behind that cold front, highs will only be in the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon with lows below the freezing mark. Drier and sunny weather takes over by late next week with mainly sunny skies on the docket for next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

38°F Fair Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 48F. Winds S/SE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Starry skies. Low 48F. Winds S/SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

40°F Fog Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

40°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 48°

Saturday

77° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 40°

Sunday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 62° 41°

Monday

69° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 69° 47°

Tuesday

73° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 42°

Wednesday

50° / 30°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 50° 30°

Thursday

57° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 57° 36°

