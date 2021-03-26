Friday, March 26 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s storm system, quieter and more pleasant weather is on tap to end the workweek. Clouds will continue to decrease as we progress through the day with more sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable to start but with the help of southerly flow, highs will top out above average this afternoon. Widespread highs in the 60s are expected for the afternoon under fair skies. Overnight, starry and mild conditions are in store with winds becoming a little breezier from the S/SE. That flow turns more to the SW tomorrow which will bring our temps up even further. The stronger SW wind develops ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move through Saturday evening. Highs during the afternoon look to surge back into the mid and upper 70s which is well above normal. As this boundary swings through, a few showers and storms are possible. With the warmer temps, we’ll have a little more instability in the air. With that, we have the potential for a few stronger storms if they can develop. The main concerns will be larger hail and gusty winds during the evening as the front pushes through. Cooler air filters in by Sunday as NW winds take over. This will keep us pleasant and seasonable as high pressure builds in to end the weekend. The final days of March are looking pretty nice too with milder air pushing back into the Ozarks. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will rise through the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another disturbance moves our way late Tuesday and this one could bring more showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The good news is that the ingredients for severe weather are looking minimal but stay tuned as we get closer. Behind that cold front, highs will only be in the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon with lows below the freezing mark. Drier and sunny weather takes over by late next week with mainly sunny skies on the docket for next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer