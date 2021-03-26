Friday, March 26 Evening Forecast

It was a great day today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60’s! We have some storms to talk about but otherwise sunshine and warm temperatures!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mostly starry skies.

This weekend looks great to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine!

A cold front will push through Saturday evening/night bringing a chance of showers and storms to the Ozarks and bring cooler conditions. The Storm Prediction Center has areas south and east of the interstate in a slight risk for severe weather. So, one or two storms could become strong with severe with the main threats being large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring a strong storm or two. Something that will need to be monitored as we get closer to the middle of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Tonight

Starry skies. Low 48F. Winds S/SE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Starry skies. Low 48F. Winds S/SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny

Branson

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny

Harrison

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny

Rolla

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny

West Plains

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 48°

Saturday

76° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 30% 76° 41°

Sunday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 62° 41°

Monday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 46°

Tuesday

73° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 43°

Wednesday

53° / 32°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 53° 32°

Thursday

57° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 57° 41°

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
64°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

10 PM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

11 PM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
6%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
6%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
6%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
7%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
7%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
53°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
57°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
70°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°
