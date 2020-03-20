Friday, March 20 Evening Forecast

Freezing temperatures Saturday morning, rain returns late this weekend --

Temperatures started off in the 50’s early this morning and have tumbled through the day as a colder air mass moved in. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight but will warm back up in the 50’s for Saturday. Rain returns by Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with decreasing clouds. Be sure to bring your plants indoors or cover them up.

This is not the latest we can get freezing temperatures overnight. The latest is around April 15, so it is not uncommon to be below freezing.

Saturday, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 50’s with more sunshine during the afternoon. This will be the better half of the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with rain moving in.

Sunday will be rainy and cool. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s. No severe weather is expected with this round of showers.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday rain returns yet again. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s, it will be breezy and there will be limited instability or fuel for strong to severe storms. This is something that will be monitored for the potential for stronger storms. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday with be a picture-perfect day! Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Enjoy it because more rain is on the way. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Thursday thunderstorms return. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s. This is another day that will need to be monitored for the chance for severe weather.

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

45° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 27°

Saturday

52° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 38°

Sunday

48° / 40°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 40% 48° 40°

Monday

58° / 48°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 58° 48°

Tuesday

68° / 47°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 68° 47°

Wednesday

76° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 76° 57°

Thursday

74° / 46°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 40% 74° 46°

