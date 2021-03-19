Friday, March 19 Morning Forecast

After a raw and blustery Thursday, today is looking much better across the region. High pressure is building in and that will bring a return to the sunshine. As skies clear through the AM, we’ll be able to shave off a few more degrees so it will be chilly. Temps will start off close to the freezing mark. It will be a lot more pleasant later on today with more sunshine and warmer temps. Afternoon readings climb back into the 50s but we’ll stay below average for this time of year. The warming trend continues into the weekend as high pressure holds. Saturday is the first day of Spring and it will be filled with sunshine! Highs round out in the lower 60s with lows near 40. A few more clouds arrive Sunday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive late Monday. This disturbance will bring the chance for showers Monday afternoon/evening with moisture hanging around into Tuesday. The severe weather threat is looking really low on Tuesday too but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor as we get closer. Embedded thunderstorms are still a possibility but it doesn’t look like we’ll have much instability to work with. By the middle of next week, this storm will be departing with some peeks of sunshine return for Hump Day. Temps look to stay seasonable staying right around 60. A piece of energy could bring a few more showers Wednesday night into Thursday but chances aren’t looking that impressive right now.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer