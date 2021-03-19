Friday, March 19 Morning Forecast

After a raw and blustery Thursday, today is looking much better across the region. High pressure is building in and that will bring a return to the sunshine. As skies clear through the AM, we’ll be able to shave off a few more degrees so it will be chilly. Temps will start off close to the freezing mark. It will be a lot more pleasant later on today with more sunshine and warmer temps. Afternoon readings climb back into the 50s but we’ll stay below average for this time of year. The warming trend continues into the weekend as high pressure holds. Saturday is the first day of Spring and it will be filled with sunshine! Highs round out in the lower 60s with lows near 40. A few more clouds arrive Sunday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive late Monday. This disturbance will bring the chance for showers Monday afternoon/evening with moisture hanging around into Tuesday. The severe weather threat is looking really low on Tuesday too but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor as we get closer. Embedded thunderstorms are still a possibility but it doesn’t look like we’ll have much instability to work with. By the middle of next week, this storm will be departing with some peeks of sunshine return for Hump Day. Temps look to stay seasonable staying right around 60. A piece of energy could bring a few more showers Wednesday night into Thursday but chances aren’t looking that impressive right now.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

35°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

36°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

33°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

38°F Fair Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 29°

Saturday

60° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 60° 38°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Monday

63° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 63° 49°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 40°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 40°

Thursday

62° / 40°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 62° 40°

Hourly Forecast

35°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
50°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

42°

9 PM
Clear
2%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
2%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
2%
38°

36°

1 AM
Clear
3%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
4%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
4%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
4%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
5%
30°
