Friday, March 19 Evening Forecast

After a busy week, we are looking at a quiet, sunny, and warm weekend ahead! Rain chances don’t return until Monday night.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s under mostly starry skies. Be sure to cover your plants tonight to prevent damage for the upcoming growing season.

Saturday looks great for the first official day of Spring! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in.