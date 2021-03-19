Friday, March 19 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

After a busy week, we are looking at a quiet, sunny, and warm weekend ahead! Rain chances don’t return until Monday night.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s under mostly starry skies. Be sure to cover your plants tonight to prevent damage for the upcoming growing season.

Saturday looks great for the first official day of Spring! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

57°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

55°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 29°

Saturday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 60° 39°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Monday

61° / 48°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 61° 48°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 42°

Thursday

62° / 39°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
51°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

43°

9 PM
Clear
1%
43°

40°

10 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
1%
38°

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
4%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
4%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
4%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
5%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
5%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
32°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
37°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100