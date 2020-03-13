Friday, March 13 Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy and cooler today, rain arrives late

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler north winds are in place behind our cold front this morning.

We’ll keep cloud cover today and cooler lower 50’s. Our next big storm arrives from the southwest by this evening. Showers fill in from the southwest by the evening commute, rain becomes widespread overnight with lows in the upper 30’s.

Saturday will be chilly, wet, and raw. Rain showers hang around through the afternoon. With overcast skies and cool easterly winds, temperatures struggle in the middle 40’s.

Rain totals 1-1.5″ are expected, localized flooding is a concern.

We’ll dry out by Sunday but keep clouds and cooler 50’s. While not great, it will be the better half of the weekend.

The pattern turns unsettled again by Monday with rounds of showers/ storms lasting through the end of the week. Temperatures start cooler near 50 degrees at the beginning of the week, gradually warming back into the 60’s late week. The warm-up may bring back chances for severe weather. Localized flooding is also a concern with a wet week ahead on already saturated soils.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
38°F Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
40°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
39°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
36°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
38°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 38°

Saturday

45° / 36°
Rain
Rain 90% 45° 36°

Sunday

51° / 38°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 51° 38°

Monday

53° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 53° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 59° 50°

Wednesday

65° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 65° 55°

Thursday

67° / 55°
Showers
Showers 60% 67° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

7 PM
Showers
40%
50°

48°

8 PM
Showers
40%
48°

46°

9 PM
Showers
40%
46°

44°

10 PM
Showers
40%
44°

43°

11 PM
Showers
40%
43°

42°

12 AM
Showers
50%
42°

41°

1 AM
Rain
60%
41°

41°

2 AM
Rain
70%
41°

39°

3 AM
Rain
70%
39°

41°

4 AM
Rain
100%
41°

40°

5 AM
Rain
100%
40°

40°

6 AM
Rain
90%
40°

38°

7 AM
Rain
100%
38°

39°

8 AM
Rain
100%
39°

