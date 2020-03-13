Friday, March 13 Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler north winds are in place behind our cold front this morning.

We’ll keep cloud cover today and cooler lower 50’s. Our next big storm arrives from the southwest by this evening. Showers fill in from the southwest by the evening commute, rain becomes widespread overnight with lows in the upper 30’s.

Saturday will be chilly, wet, and raw. Rain showers hang around through the afternoon. With overcast skies and cool easterly winds, temperatures struggle in the middle 40’s.

Rain totals 1-1.5″ are expected, localized flooding is a concern.

We’ll dry out by Sunday but keep clouds and cooler 50’s. While not great, it will be the better half of the weekend.

The pattern turns unsettled again by Monday with rounds of showers/ storms lasting through the end of the week. Temperatures start cooler near 50 degrees at the beginning of the week, gradually warming back into the 60’s late week. The warm-up may bring back chances for severe weather. Localized flooding is also a concern with a wet week ahead on already saturated soils.