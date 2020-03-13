Friday, March 13 Overnight Forecast

Soggy pattern for the next week --

Most of the day was dry but with mostly cloudy skies. That will change through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain continues into next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with showers likely. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible.

Saturday will be a damp and cold day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with showers likely all day. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible so there is a limited flooding threat for most of the Ozarks.

Showers taper off through the overnight hours. By the time all is said and done, anywhere between 1-1.5″ is possible. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s.

Sunday will the “better” half of the weekend. Temperatures will be higher, in the lower 50’s, but with mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will then enter a wet pattern for much of next week with rounds of showers and storms possible each day.

Monday through Thursday there is a chance of showers and storms each day. I think the severe weather threat is low for most of the days. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 60’s by the end of the week. We may finally start to dry out by Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.

Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
39°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
40°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
39°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
36°F Rain. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
38°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 39°
Showers
Showers 10% 53° 39°

Saturday

45° / 35°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 45° 35°

Sunday

51° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 51° 38°

Monday

54° / 46°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 54° 46°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 59° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 55°
Showers
Showers 40% 65° 55°

Thursday

67° / 53°
Showers
Showers 60% 67° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 AM
Rain
60%
41°

41°

2 AM
Rain
70%
41°

39°

3 AM
Rain
70%
39°

41°

4 AM
Rain
100%
41°

40°

5 AM
Rain
100%
40°

40°

6 AM
Rain
90%
40°

38°

7 AM
Rain
100%
38°

39°

8 AM
Rain
100%
39°

39°

9 AM
Rain
90%
39°

39°

10 AM
Rain
90%
39°

40°

11 AM
Rain
90%
40°

41°

12 PM
Rain
80%
41°

43°

1 PM
Rain
70%
43°

44°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
44°

45°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
45°

45°

4 PM
Light Rain
60%
45°

44°

5 PM
Showers
60%
44°

44°

6 PM
Showers
60%
44°

44°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

40°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

38°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

