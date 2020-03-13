Friday, March 13 Overnight Forecast

Most of the day was dry but with mostly cloudy skies. That will change through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain continues into next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with showers likely. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible.

Saturday will be a damp and cold day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with showers likely all day. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible so there is a limited flooding threat for most of the Ozarks.

Showers taper off through the overnight hours. By the time all is said and done, anywhere between 1-1.5″ is possible. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s.

Sunday will the “better” half of the weekend. Temperatures will be higher, in the lower 50’s, but with mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will then enter a wet pattern for much of next week with rounds of showers and storms possible each day.

Monday through Thursday there is a chance of showers and storms each day. I think the severe weather threat is low for most of the days. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 60’s by the end of the week. We may finally start to dry out by Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.