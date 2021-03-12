Friday, March 12 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

The wet and gray conditions continue as we close down the workweek across the Ozarks! With the front stalling across the viewing area, we’ll keep that division of temperatures locked into place as we progress into Friday. This zone will still be a firing area for possible storms through the day with a couple of them still on the strong side possible. A Marginal Risk is in play across our far western communities for some small hail possible. Periods of rain continue into the overnight lasting early Saturday as an upper-level low interacts with the stalled front. The moisture does look to taper some later on Saturday before our next storm system moves in. This area of low pressure deepens in the Plains and tracks through bringing another round of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could still top out between 3-5″ across the metro with some spots picking up a little more while other spots receive a little less. Flood Watches have been posted throughout much of the viewing area so please travel with caution. The best chance for storms will be ahead of the cold front Sunday afternoon. Instability is lacking but there will be a lot of wind throughout the atmosphere meaning severe wind gusts are possible. Showers linger into Monday as this storm finally begins to work northeastward. Tuesday is looking drier but it doesn’t last long. A disturbance looks to track our way by late Tuesday into St. Patrick’s Day and this one could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Rain looks to linger into Thursday too much with much colder air for this time of year taking over. Highs will only be in the 40s by the latter half of next week with lows close to the freezing mark.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Showers in the Vicinity

Springfield Mo

48°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
47°F Cloudy with rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Branson

50°F Fog Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
51°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Harrison

51°F Fog Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
51°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

46°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
44°F Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
48°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 53° 47°

Saturday

57° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 57° 49°

Sunday

61° / 43°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 80% 61° 43°

Monday

65° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 65° 42°

Tuesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 68° 47°

Wednesday

56° / 38°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 56° 38°

Thursday

46° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 46° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 AM
Light Rain
77%
49°

50°

9 AM
Showers
49%
50°

51°

10 AM
Showers
53%
51°

52°

11 AM
Rain
76%
52°

53°

12 PM
Light Rain
78%
53°

53°

1 PM
Rain
82%
53°

53°

2 PM
Light Rain
59%
53°

53°

3 PM
Light Rain
73%
53°

52°

4 PM
Light Rain
74%
52°

52°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
52°

51°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
51°

50°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
50°

51°

8 PM
Rain
91%
51°

51°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
51°

50°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
50°

50°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
50°

50°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
50°

50°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
50°

50°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
50°

49°

3 AM
Rain
95%
49°

50°

4 AM
Rain
93%
50°

49°

5 AM
Rain
94%
49°

49°

6 AM
Rain
95%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
98%
49°

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100