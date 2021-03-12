Friday, March 12 Morning Forecast

The wet and gray conditions continue as we close down the workweek across the Ozarks! With the front stalling across the viewing area, we’ll keep that division of temperatures locked into place as we progress into Friday. This zone will still be a firing area for possible storms through the day with a couple of them still on the strong side possible. A Marginal Risk is in play across our far western communities for some small hail possible. Periods of rain continue into the overnight lasting early Saturday as an upper-level low interacts with the stalled front. The moisture does look to taper some later on Saturday before our next storm system moves in. This area of low pressure deepens in the Plains and tracks through bringing another round of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could still top out between 3-5″ across the metro with some spots picking up a little more while other spots receive a little less. Flood Watches have been posted throughout much of the viewing area so please travel with caution. The best chance for storms will be ahead of the cold front Sunday afternoon. Instability is lacking but there will be a lot of wind throughout the atmosphere meaning severe wind gusts are possible. Showers linger into Monday as this storm finally begins to work northeastward. Tuesday is looking drier but it doesn’t last long. A disturbance looks to track our way by late Tuesday into St. Patrick’s Day and this one could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Rain looks to linger into Thursday too much with much colder air for this time of year taking over. Highs will only be in the 40s by the latter half of next week with lows close to the freezing mark.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer