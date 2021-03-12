Friday, March 12 Evening Forecast

Today was a wet and gloomy day. We keep the rain chances into the weekend and then again for a few days next week.

FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of our Missouri counties until 6PM Saturday. Several inches of rain has already fallen and several more can be expected. Low water crossings, rivers, and creeks are especially vulnerable to flooding. As always, turn around, don’t drown.





There are several area flood warnings across the Ozarks and several more are likely into this weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s with showers and rain continuing. Heavy pockets of rain are not out of the question.

Saturday will start off wet with showers and heavy pockets of rain possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s. Showers will taper off during the afternoon, which will be a brief break before rain moves in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers moving in.







Don’t forget: we spring our clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning at 2am. You lose an hour of sleep but that’s a sign that Spring is getting closer!

Sunday looks wet and stormy. A front will swing into the Ozarks bringing the chance of strong to possibly severe storms. Right now the threat looks to be our south but this is something that will be monitored closely. Regardless, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds are likely for Sunday. Flooding will still be a huge concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.





Monday a few showers will linger. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday we finally get a dry day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies. This will be short-lived as another storm system moves in.

Wednesday there is another chance for strong to severe storms as another strong storm system moves in. Timing, totals, and intensity still need to be narrowed down better, which will happen as time gets closer, so stay up-to-date with the forecast.

