Friday, March 12 Evening Forecast

Today was a wet and gloomy day. We keep the rain chances into the weekend and then again for a few days next week.

FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of our Missouri counties until 6PM Saturday. Several inches of rain has already fallen and several more can be expected. Low water crossings, rivers, and creeks are especially vulnerable to flooding. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

There are several area flood warnings across the Ozarks and several more are likely into this weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s with showers and rain continuing. Heavy pockets of rain are not out of the question.

Saturday will start off wet with showers and heavy pockets of rain possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s. Showers will taper off during the afternoon, which will be a brief break before rain moves in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers moving in.

Don’t forget: we spring our clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning at 2am. You lose an hour of sleep but that’s a sign that Spring is getting closer!

Sunday looks wet and stormy. A front will swing into the Ozarks bringing the chance of strong to possibly severe storms. Right now the threat looks to be our south but this is something that will be monitored closely. Regardless, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds are likely for Sunday. Flooding will still be a huge concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few showers will linger. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday we finally get a dry day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies. This will be short-lived as another storm system moves in.

Wednesday there is another chance for strong to severe storms as another strong storm system moves in. Timing, totals, and intensity still need to be narrowed down better, which will happen as time gets closer, so stay up-to-date with the forecast.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Cloudy with rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Branson

51°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Areas of dense fog. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
50°F Rain. Areas of dense fog. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Harrison

52°F Fog Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Areas of dense fog. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
50°F Periods of rain. Areas of dense fog. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Rain

Rolla

44°F Rain Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
43°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Areas of dense fog. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
47°F Rain likely. Areas of dense fog. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 53° 48°

Saturday

58° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 58° 50°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 80% 62° 43°

Monday

65° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 65° 42°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 45°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 58° 38°

Thursday

50° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 50° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
47°

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

48°

9 PM
Showers
42%
48°

50°

10 PM
Showers
58%
50°

50°

11 PM
Rain
89%
50°

50°

12 AM
Rain
100%
50°

50°

1 AM
Rain
98%
50°

50°

2 AM
Rain
95%
50°

50°

3 AM
Rain
87%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
88%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
88%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
87%
49°

50°

7 AM
Rain
90%
50°

50°

8 AM
Rain
91%
50°

51°

9 AM
Rain
79%
51°

53°

10 AM
Rain
69%
53°

55°

11 AM
Showers
53%
55°

56°

12 PM
Showers
36%
56°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
58°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
55°

