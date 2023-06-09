More widely scattered rain and storms are developing as we go into the Saturday late afternoon and evening. The rain & storms are pretty scattered and most areas will stay dry, especially southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Another cluster of storms is expected after midnight tonight in our western counties (bordering Kansas) and racing east and southeast through the morning.

Cluster of storms moving in after midnight Saturday night.

Midday into the afternoon Sunday will hold onto a scattered chance for more rain & storms as a cold front works its way through the Ozarks. Some of these storms with this round could become strong to severe producing 60 mph wind gusts as well as some pockets of quarter-sized hail. In addition, there will be a low tornado risk in south-central Missouri and north-central Arkansas ahead of the front’s passage.

Rainfall totals through Sunday will be between 0.50″ to 1.00″ in most areas that see rain, but with the thunderstorm potential some areas could see 1-2″ of heavy rainfall creating some flooding concerns.

Heavy pockets of 1-2″ rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

Monday is looking like a nice day with skies becoming mostly sunny and temperatures below average in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday of next week is warm again in the low 80s as south winds return along with a few afternoon clouds. Another storm system approaches the Ozarks Tuesday night and should wrap up Wednesday morning. This system will bring a scattered chance for rain.