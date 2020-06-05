Friday, June 5 Morning Forecast

A line of severe storms is diving south this morning with the potential for 70 mph winds. Your early morning commute will be storm with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Be careful! See the latest watches/ warnings on Meteorologist Elisa Raffa’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

After a stormy start, we’ll be warm and humid this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. A few redeveloping storms are possible, but most of us should stay dry. The morning round of storms will likely use up all the fuels for afternoon development, leaving us with little to no coverage in storms later.

IF fuel can rebuild and some storms develop, one or two could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Isolated storm chances remain tomorrow. It stays muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees, hot again tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees.

High pressure starts to build in this weekend shutting of storm chances Sunday and kicking the heat. Expect sunshine and continued highs near 90 degrees for the first time this year. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees, stay cool and hydrated!

By late Monday into Tuesday, we’ll start to find the remnants of Cristobal approaching. Right now, Cristobal is a Tropical Depression spinning in Mexico. It will likely make landfall along the TX-LA coast late this weekend, with the remnants surging north. Expect heavy rain and a flood threat as the remnants come through on Tuesday.