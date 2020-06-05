Friday, June 5 Evening Forecast

Hot & humid weekend, Cristobal remnants --

We started off today AGAIN with a round of severe storms. Those moved south and east, leaving behind hot and humid conditions. Those conditions stick around this weekend before the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move into the Ozarks.

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm, only dropping into the lower 70’s under mostly starry skies.

An area of high pressure will keep us mostly dry and sunny.

Saturday, an isolated shower/storm is possible but overall we will stay dry and hot. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Sunday will be hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and possibly the lower 100’s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Monday will be a transition day. There will be a few clouds, showers mainly south. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s as well as humid. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move in Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be wet with showers all day from Cristobal. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Several inches of rain are expected and flooding with be a concern.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and nicer with lower humidity levels. Temperatures will only top off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

90°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Branson

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

93°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Rolla

84°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

90°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 91° 71°

Saturday

91° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 70°

Sunday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 91° 70°

Monday

89° / 71°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 89° 71°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 80° 60°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 60°

Thursday

84° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 84° 63°

Hourly Forecast

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

Trending Stories