Friday, June 4 Morning Forecast

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for our Friday eve and it’ll feel a lot nice compared to the last few days. With the help of the sun, highs start to climb closer to the average for early June, with afternoon readings back into the mid and upper 70s. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower or stray storm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. More sun is in store tomorrow as this area of high pressure holds strong. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with highs surging into the 80s. Even more sunshine is on the way for Saturday but we’ll have a slight chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon. The coverage of moisture becomes a little greater on Sunday with scattered showers and storms on the docket. We’re not expecting much sun either so it’s looking like a nice day to be indoors. The start of next week is looking wetter with showers and a few storms possible on both Monday and continuing into the middle part of the week. An unsettled and blocky pattern is looking to develop once again, quite similar to last week so it’s looking like the chances for moisture could stick around a while. The positive is that we’re not expecting severe weather as the ingredients aren’t looking solid. We still could have some rumbles of thunder though from time to time. The chances for stronger to possibly severe storms do look to increase by Thursday though as a cold front approaches. This is something we’ll continue to monitor as time gets closer. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

56°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

56°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 61°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 80° 65°

Monday

78° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 67°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Showers
Showers 40% 81° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 69°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
62°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
62°
