Friday, June 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

Another hot, humid today today, sizzling through the weekend!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another warm, humid start across the Ozarks this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 70’s.

It will be hot and humid again today. Highs in the lower 90’s will feel like the middle and upper 90’s. In Springfield, I’m forecasting a high of 91 degrees, but with dew points around 70 degrees, it will feel like 97 degrees! Stay cool and hydrated!

An isolated storm or two will be possible today, but most of us will stay dry.

Warm and humid again tonight, the AC will need to continue to crank. Mostly clear skies with lows only dropping to about 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Our high-pressure dome of heat and humidity stays in place so highs continue to get to about 90 degrees with heat indices approaching the middle 90’s.

Still steamy on Sunday, high of 89 degrees will feel like 94 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The ridge of high pressure hangs around through early next week with mostly sunny skies, isolated storm chances, and upper 80’s/ lower 90’s feeling like middle 90’s with the humidity. Perhaps healthier storm chances return Wednesday and Thursday next week, in time for the 4th of July.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Saturday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 68°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 69°

Monday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Thursday

87° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

