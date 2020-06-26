Friday, June 26 Morning Forecast

Isolated storms possible today, healthier chances tomorrow

Friday will start bright and comfortable, but it will heat up quickly. It will also be more humid as moisture surges in from the south. This will lead to skies becoming partly cloudy by afternoon over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. This area of higher moisture will also produce a few spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Most areas will again remain dry though.

Better rain chances will develop by Saturday. A cold front located to the north will be a focus for thunderstorm development Friday night. The storms will develop south into our area by Saturday morning, but will also be winding down. So, right now it looks like areas along and north of Hwy. 60 will have the better shot at starting the day with some wet weather.

The day will remain mostly cloudy with plenty of leftover clouds from the morning showers and thunderstorms. This will make for a slightly cooler day. Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely flare up during the afternoon and evening, especially along and north of where storms are able to push into during the morning. Not everybody will see some much-needed rainfall, but it will be our best shot since the past weekend, and also our best shot over the weekend.

Drier weather will build back in on Sunday as we find ourselves between pockets of upper-level storminess. The ridging between storms and a warmer and drier air mass overall will bring rain chances back to slim to none. Skies will be brighter too with hot afternoon highs around 90°.

If you’re interested in boating or floating this weekend, Sunday definitely looks like the better day.

Looking ahead to next week, some upper-level energy will pivot into the area Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances look slim on Monday, but there should be a bit more high cloudiness helping to temper the heat a little. The atmosphere looks more supportive of shower and thunderstorm chances Tuesday through Thursday with the pocket of upper-level energy getting stuck in the region. A boundary may try to gradually spread southwest across the area too as a trough deepens across the Eastern and Southeastern U.S. It will remain warm and humid through the stretch, but cloud cover and at least some rain should temper the heat a bit.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 70°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 40% 87° 71°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 90° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 89° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 70°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 87° 68°

Hourly Forecast

