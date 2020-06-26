Friday, June 26 Evening Forecast

Unsettled pattern continues, hot and humid weekend --

We saw a few showers today, light and scattered in nature. We keep quiet conditions tonight before storm chances return Saturday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm, only dropping into the lower 70’s, and conditions stay humid under a few clouds. A shower or two cannot be ruled out.

Saturday will warm and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day. A front will push into the Ozarks, keeping us unsettled for Saturday. One or two could become strong to severe, the main threats would be heavy rain and damaging winds. Otherwise, expect rumbles of thunder and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s making for a hot and humid day under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday our unsettled pattern returns with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. These storms don’t look organized, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be very similar. Chances of showers and storms each day with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

It looks like shower chances will be early in the day on Friday with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Few Clouds

Springfield

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

88°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 70°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 40% 87° 71°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 91° 71°

Monday

89° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 20% 89° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 90° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

