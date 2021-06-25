Friday, June 25 Morning Forecast

The storm system that we’ve been tracking all week continues to bring us moisture chances today. A slow-moving cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have the heat building as well as the moisture content in the air. Highs will rise back into the 90s along with oppressive dew points. Those combined will make for Heat Index values near and beyond the century mark. That combo will also lead to more instability in the atmosphere as we head into the afternoon. A Marginal to Slight Risk has been put into place as a result. This means isolated to scattered severe storms are a possibility. Hail and gusty winds will be the main concerns so make sure you stay weather aware. The front remains stalled to our northwest tomorrow which keeps the threat of scattered storms around. Once again, a couple could turn stronger to possibly severe. With all of the clouds and moisture in the air, temps will be slightly cooler to start the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s. On and off showers and storms continue into Sunday as well as this front sags southeastward. We’re not expecting severe weather on Sunday but widespread rain is looking likely with the front on top of the Ozarks. An upper-level low in the atmosphere will keep shower and storm chances around throughout much of next week with this unsettled pattern holding. On and off thunderstorms are on the table with areas of instability that are likely to develop. We’ll continue to monitor any potential for severe weather as well so make sure you stay tuned for our latest forecast. A cold front looks to approach the region on Thursday of next week which will bring a chance for more storms. High pressure tries to build in behind this which will try and bring some drier conditions and more pleasant weather by Friday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer