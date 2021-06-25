Friday, June 25 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 74°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 91° 74°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 88° 70°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 83° 67°

Monday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 67°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 69°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

The storm system that we’ve been tracking all week continues to bring us moisture chances today. A slow-moving cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have the heat building as well as the moisture content in the air. Highs will rise back into the 90s along with oppressive dew points. Those combined will make for Heat Index values near and beyond the century mark. That combo will also lead to more instability in the atmosphere as we head into the afternoon. A Marginal to Slight Risk has been put into place as a result. This means isolated to scattered severe storms are a possibility. Hail and gusty winds will be the main concerns so make sure you stay weather aware. The front remains stalled to our northwest tomorrow which keeps the threat of scattered storms around. Once again, a couple could turn stronger to possibly severe. With all of the clouds and moisture in the air, temps will be slightly cooler to start the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s. On and off showers and storms continue into Sunday as well as this front sags southeastward. We’re not expecting severe weather on Sunday but widespread rain is looking likely with the front on top of the Ozarks. An upper-level low in the atmosphere will keep shower and storm chances around throughout much of next week with this unsettled pattern holding. On and off thunderstorms are on the table with areas of instability that are likely to develop. We’ll continue to monitor any potential for severe weather as well so make sure you stay tuned for our latest forecast. A cold front looks to approach the region on Thursday of next week which will bring a chance for more storms. High pressure tries to build in behind this which will try and bring some drier conditions and more pleasant weather by Friday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Some clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

81°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

81°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
