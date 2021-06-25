Friday, June 25 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 74°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 91° 74°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 88° 70°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Monday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 69°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
80°

79°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
79°

78°

12 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
78°

77°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

75°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
77°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
79°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
79°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

A front is stalling out over the viewing area causing strong to severe storms tonight and Saturday. Scattered storms are possible this evening into the overnight as another round of storms fires up. Temperatures will remain warm with dew points in the 70s causing it to feel very muggy and sticky outside. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Benton, Hickory, St. Clair, Vernon, and Barton Counties until 9 pm. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of Interstate 44 until Saturday, June 26 until 7 am. The regions under a Flash Flood Watch could see rainfall rates 2+ inches an hour. North of the interstate we will see most of the rainfall accumulations. If there is standing water on the road turn around don’t drown! Storms are firing up over Kansas moving northeast into central Missouri and will continue into the overnight hours. Most storms will weaken overnight, but there will be a slight chance for strong to severe storms. The primary threats with the storms this evening and overnight are hail up to half dollar size winds up to 60mph, and flooding. Temperatures will be cooling down tonight to the mid-70s with scattered storms.

Saturday, another round of scattered storms is possible with a marginal risk for severe storms from Fayetteville, Branson, Ava, Mountain Grove, and north of these locations. The main impacts will be gusty winds, lightning, and the potential for flooding. Saturday will have dry pockets and won’t be a complete washout. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow before a cold front finally pushes through Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday temperatures are going to be slightly cooler in the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Sunday and into next week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

87°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
75°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

85°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

87°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
