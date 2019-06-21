Friday, June 21 Morning Forecast

Heat cranks for the first official day of summer!

Heat cranks for the first official day of summer! —

Astronomical summer begins at 10:45 this morning, it will be the longest day of the year with over 14 hours of daylight! Days get shorter again starting tomorrow.

It will feel like summer today!

A storm complex is passing to our north through Kansas City this morning. We could get side-swiped by a few storms before noon mainly to the northeast of Springfield as storms ride the boundary. With a hot, humid air mass in place, any storms that pop could drop large hail or damaging winds.

Otherwise, southerly flow ahead of the front and mostly sunny skies will keep us hot today. Areas to the northeast could keep highs in the middle 80’s, but in Springfield and areas southwest, we could be looking at our first 90-degree day! I’m forecasting a high of 92 degrees for Springfield!

Dew points will be in the lower 70’s meaning the air mass will be very humid, highs in the lower 90’s will feel closer to 100 degrees — stay cool and hydrated!

Tonight we’ll stay warm and humid with lows only dropping into the middle 70’s.

Another hot, humid, and mostly sunny day tomorrow with high pressure in place — expect highs in the lower 90’s to feel close to 100 degrees.

By Sunday the hot, humid pattern starts to break down with a cold front, bringing scattered storms and cooler 80’s. With a warm, humid air mass in place, a few of these storms could have large hail, damaging winds.

The storms linger early Monday but should clear later in the afternoon. Highs stay in the lower 80’s.

We warm up into the upper 80’s with sunshine and southerly winds again on Tuesday, isolated storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.