Friday, June 19 Morning Forecast

We are waking up this morning with increasing clouds and showers to our north and west. These showers will fade away but shower chances return for this afternoon and the active pattern continues into this weekend and the beginning of next week.

A cold front is draped to our north and west. This front will be our weather maker for the next several days as it stalls across the Ozarks.

For your Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially north and west of the interstate. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80’s south and east of the interstate and in the middle 80’s where there will be less sunshine. Overnight tonight I don’t expect much in the way of showers, but we do keep the cloud coverage. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s.

Saturday, for the first official day of Summer, we keep scattered showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging wind. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Sunday, a chance of showers and storms are possible for Father’s Day. Not looking at a washout day but keep the umbrella handy for dad. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s. Another round will push through overnight, this could bring strong to severe storms. Something to monitor.

Monday we keep the chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday looks to be our last day for some rain chances. Temperatures will top off cooler, in the lower 80’s.

The front looks like it will push far enough south and bring the rain with it for a sunny day on Wednesday and then again on Thursday!

Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 68°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 30% 88° 68°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 86° 67°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 86° 67°

Monday

85° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 57°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 62°

Thursday

86° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
85°

85°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
85°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
88°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
87°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

