Friday, June 19 Morning Forecast

We are waking up this morning with increasing clouds and showers to our north and west. These showers will fade away but shower chances return for this afternoon and the active pattern continues into this weekend and the beginning of next week.

A cold front is draped to our north and west. This front will be our weather maker for the next several days as it stalls across the Ozarks.

For your Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially north and west of the interstate. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80’s south and east of the interstate and in the middle 80’s where there will be less sunshine. Overnight tonight I don’t expect much in the way of showers, but we do keep the cloud coverage. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s.

Saturday, for the first official day of Summer, we keep scattered showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging wind. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Sunday, a chance of showers and storms are possible for Father’s Day. Not looking at a washout day but keep the umbrella handy for dad. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s. Another round will push through overnight, this could bring strong to severe storms. Something to monitor.

Monday we keep the chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday looks to be our last day for some rain chances. Temperatures will top off cooler, in the lower 80’s.

The front looks like it will push far enough south and bring the rain with it for a sunny day on Wednesday and then again on Thursday!