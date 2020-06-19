Friday, June 19 Evening Forecast

Rain has returned to the forecast. The leftovers of overnight storms in Kansas made for a cloudier day today with some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity along and north of the interstate.

Heading into the evening, we’ll likely see a risk for showers and thunderstorms continue, mainly closer to West Central Missouri (Lockwood north across Osceola and Warsaw and east toward Lake of the Ozarks). Otherwise, we can expect partly starry skies with temperatures settling into the upper 60s.

Additional pockets of upper-level energy will pivot through the area on Saturday combining with warm and humid weather to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances look highest from late morning into the afternoon. A few of the storms may get strong enough to produce some strong wind gusts and hail.

Storm chances will tend to wind down Saturday night, but there will still be a lingering chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially to the south and southwest.

Father’s Day will be warm and humid with sun and clouds. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will likely bubble up in the afternoon heat, but aren’t expected to be too organized. This will change late Sunday night with a complex of storms expected to sweep in out of the northwest. Strong and damaging winds could accompany the line during the early morning hours Monday.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will likely linger through Monday morning with quieter weather heading into the afternoon. What follows is uncertain. A front will be located to the north and if clouds can thin out and the atmosphere can recover then another wave of showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading into Monday night. Some severe weather would be possible with the storms as well.

Rain amounts from Saturday through Tuesday will be locally heavy with a general 1 to 3″ expected.

The rain should be on the way out by Tuesday morning with a cold front pushing south across the Ozarks. A nice stretch of weather will follow through the middle of the week that will include lower humidity and cooler morning lows.

The pattern looks like it will remain mostly dry through Thursday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning by the end of the week.