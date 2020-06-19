Friday, June 19 Evening Forecast

Rain has returned to the forecast. The leftovers of overnight storms in Kansas made for a cloudier day today with some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity along and north of the interstate.

Heading into the evening, we’ll likely see a risk for showers and thunderstorms continue, mainly closer to West Central Missouri (Lockwood north across Osceola and Warsaw and east toward Lake of the Ozarks). Otherwise, we can expect partly starry skies with temperatures settling into the upper 60s.

Additional pockets of upper-level energy will pivot through the area on Saturday combining with warm and humid weather to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances look highest from late morning into the afternoon. A few of the storms may get strong enough to produce some strong wind gusts and hail.

Storm chances will tend to wind down Saturday night, but there will still be a lingering chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially to the south and southwest.

Father’s Day will be warm and humid with sun and clouds. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will likely bubble up in the afternoon heat, but aren’t expected to be too organized. This will change late Sunday night with a complex of storms expected to sweep in out of the northwest. Strong and damaging winds could accompany the line during the early morning hours Monday.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will likely linger through Monday morning with quieter weather heading into the afternoon. What follows is uncertain. A front will be located to the north and if clouds can thin out and the atmosphere can recover then another wave of showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading into Monday night. Some severe weather would be possible with the storms as well.

Rain amounts from Saturday through Tuesday will be locally heavy with a general 1 to 3″ expected.

The rain should be on the way out by Tuesday morning with a cold front pushing south across the Ozarks. A nice stretch of weather will follow through the middle of the week that will include lower humidity and cooler morning lows.

The pattern looks like it will remain mostly dry through Thursday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning by the end of the week.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

84°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 86° 68°

Saturday

84° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 67°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 86° 65°

Monday

84° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 84° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 57°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

70°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

