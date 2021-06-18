Friday, June 18 Morning Forecast

Weather

The heat has been the big story this week and it will be our main concern to end the workweek. Feels like temps are going to surge toward the century mark and beyond.

Heat Advisories have been issued as a result so make sure you stay hydrated and remember to take breaks in the A/C. Heat Index values will be in the triple digits for a majority of the area later on today.

We are looking dry through our Friday but again, a stray storm is possible, especially in the evening. The driving force in the rain is our next cold front which is going to approach the Ozarks into Saturday. At this point, it’s not looking like it will get through all of the Show-Me State and instead shifts back to the northeast. This boundary really doesn’t usher in any cooler air either with highs still close to 90° on Saturday. A better chance of storms lies in Central and Northern MO so if you’re traveling, be aware of that. A spotty storm is possible on Saturday but many of us will remain dry. Another cold front approaches the Ozarks by the start of next week and this one looks to bring a round of showers and storms and finally some more refreshing temperatures. More widespread moisture is expected across the viewing as this storm system moves through the region. The good news is we’re not anticipating any severe weather at this point but make sure you stay tuned. Afternoon readings are looking to dip back into the low to mid-80s by Monday. It will be a lot more comfortable by Tuesday of next week with little humidity and with highs falling back into the 70s in the metro! The sunshine holds into the middle part of next week with highs rebounding into 80s. A disturbance in the upper-levels of the atmosphere moves toward the Ozarks next Thursday which could bring a few more storms.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

