Friday, June 19 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Saturday

94° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 70°

Sunday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 93° 71°

Monday

81° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 77° 56°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 84° 64°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Clear
2%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
2%
81°

78°

2 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

3 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
73°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

It will be a very nice weekend to be on the lake, river, or even in a pool as temperatures are going to be hot again. Saturday is going to be another scorcher as temperatures top out in the low to mid-90s with sunny skies. It will be a few degrees cooler; however, it is still going to be very warm. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor time with heat. Heat Index values will still be at or slightly below 100 degrees tomorrow.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s with heat index values remaining at or below 100 degrees. Things will start to change late Sunday night into Monday morning when a cold front approaches the area from the west and pushing through Monday afternoon. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures that will be felt Monday and especially Tuesday when temperatures top out in the mid-70s! Right now the region will see half an inch to three-quarters of an inch in some places. Right now the heaviest precipitation looks to stay south of the region.

Clear

Springfield Mo

82°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

80°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

82°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
