Friday, June 12 Overnight Forecast

Not much going on weather-wise. We’ll stay quiet and sunny over the next 7 days. Heat & humidity start to make a return by the beginning of next week.

An area of high pressure is in control and will remain in control for the next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s making for a comfortable night under mostly starry skies.

Saturday, a front will sag into the Ozarks. An isolated shower or two is possible but I expect most of us to stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60’s.

Sunday, the front sticks around and could bring another isolated shower or two. I still expect most of us to stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower and middle 60’s.

Monday will be beautiful! No shower chances, just plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s! Humidity will start to build back in. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look very similar. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with hot and humid conditions under mostly sunny skies.

It is not until Friday where we start to see a bit more cloud coverage with possible shower chances returning by the weekend.