Friday, June 12 Overnight Forecast

Not much going on weather-wise. We’ll stay quiet and sunny over the next 7 days. Heat & humidity start to make a return by the beginning of next week.

An area of high pressure is in control and will remain in control for the next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s making for a comfortable night under mostly starry skies.

Saturday, a front will sag into the Ozarks. An isolated shower or two is possible but I expect most of us to stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60’s.

Sunday, the front sticks around and could bring another isolated shower or two. I still expect most of us to stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower and middle 60’s.

Monday will be beautiful! No shower chances, just plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s! Humidity will start to build back in. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look very similar. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with hot and humid conditions under mostly sunny skies.

It is not until Friday where we start to see a bit more cloud coverage with possible shower chances returning by the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 63°

Saturday

86° / 64°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 64°

Sunday

85° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 85° 64°

Monday

88° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 66°

Wednesday

91° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 91° 68°

Thursday

92° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 PM
Clear
10%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
63°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

