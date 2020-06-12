Friday, June 12 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out a little warmer this morning, but still comfortable. Lows are in the 60’s, but dew points are still in the 50’s — it is clear and comfortable again.

Expect another beautiful day today!

High pressure remains in control keeping skies mostly sunny and temperatures warm. We’ll be a little warmer today with highs in the middle/ upper 80’s.

Clear and comfortable again tonight with lows in the lower 60’s.

A weak hiccup will be nearby this weekend, an isolated shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday but most of us stay dry. Otherwise, high pressure remains in control with sunshine and warm 80’s. Expect a beautiful weekend on the lakes!

The high pressure remains stalled and in control through early next week. Highs start to get a little hotter and stickier with temperatures in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The dry, sunny, and hot pattern doesn’t break down until the end of next week.