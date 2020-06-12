Friday, June 12 Morning Forecast

Beautiful weather continues through the weekend!

We’re starting out a little warmer this morning, but still comfortable. Lows are in the 60’s, but dew points are still in the 50’s — it is clear and comfortable again.

Expect another beautiful day today!

High pressure remains in control keeping skies mostly sunny and temperatures warm. We’ll be a little warmer today with highs in the middle/ upper 80’s.

Clear and comfortable again tonight with lows in the lower 60’s.

A weak hiccup will be nearby this weekend, an isolated shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday but most of us stay dry. Otherwise, high pressure remains in control with sunshine and warm 80’s. Expect a beautiful weekend on the lakes!

The high pressure remains stalled and in control through early next week. Highs start to get a little hotter and stickier with temperatures in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The dry, sunny, and hot pattern doesn’t break down until the end of next week.

Few Clouds

Springfield

62°F Few Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 63°

Saturday

86° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 86° 62°

Sunday

85° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 63°

Monday

87° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 65°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 67°

Wednesday

91° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 69°

Thursday

92° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 92° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Clear
10%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

