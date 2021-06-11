Friday, June 11 Overnight Forecast

Clusters of strong to severe storms blew through the Ozarks Friday evening bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. There were two stripes of severe weather. One extended from Lawrence, KS, south to Joplin, MO. The other stripe was from Warsaw, MO, south across Mtn. Home. The threat for severe weather has ended across the area and the remainder of the night looks pretty quiet outside of a few lingering showers.

A front will remain northwest of most of the area on Saturday and this will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in play, especially near and south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65 during the afternoon. Cloud cover will be a bit more widespread and temperatures won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

The front will slowly drop south Saturday night into Sunday gradually flushing out some of the humidity. Sunday will be warm, dry, and less humid north of the interstate. Meanwhile, areas from North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri will remain humid with a risk of a spotty afternoon shower.

If you’ve got some boating plans, just keep an eye to the sky for lightning and gusty winds near storms Saturday afternoon. Water temperatures on area lakes are getting warm now that we’ve had an extended period of hotter weather and have climbed into the low 80s. If you’re floating this weekend, check river levels. Heavy rain in parts of the area Friday afternoon and evening may have led to faster currents and higher river levels.







The pattern looks fairly quiet through next week. The atmosphere will tend to dry out making for a fairly dry pattern. A front will move through sometime late Monday into Tuesday. This will lead to a pop in humidity and temperatures on Monday with highs back in the low 90s. It looks like rain chances with the front will below.

Tuesday through Thursday should be less humid. Morning lows will be more comfortable and afternoon highs will be a touch cooler. Rain chances will remain very low, but we’ll be on the eastern edge of a corridor where storms may move through.

By Friday, another front will be dropping south into the area. Temperatures and humidity will be higher and we may see rain chances perk up again.