Friday, June 11 Overnight Forecast

Clusters of strong to severe storms blew through the Ozarks Friday evening bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. There were two stripes of severe weather. One extended from Lawrence, KS, south to Joplin, MO. The other stripe was from Warsaw, MO, south across Mtn. Home. The threat for severe weather has ended across the area and the remainder of the night looks pretty quiet outside of a few lingering showers.

A front will remain northwest of most of the area on Saturday and this will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in play, especially near and south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65 during the afternoon. Cloud cover will be a bit more widespread and temperatures won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

The front will slowly drop south Saturday night into Sunday gradually flushing out some of the humidity. Sunday will be warm, dry, and less humid north of the interstate. Meanwhile, areas from North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri will remain humid with a risk of a spotty afternoon shower.

If you’ve got some boating plans, just keep an eye to the sky for lightning and gusty winds near storms Saturday afternoon. Water temperatures on area lakes are getting warm now that we’ve had an extended period of hotter weather and have climbed into the low 80s. If you’re floating this weekend, check river levels. Heavy rain in parts of the area Friday afternoon and evening may have led to faster currents and higher river levels.

The pattern looks fairly quiet through next week. The atmosphere will tend to dry out making for a fairly dry pattern. A front will move through sometime late Monday into Tuesday. This will lead to a pop in humidity and temperatures on Monday with highs back in the low 90s. It looks like rain chances with the front will below.

Tuesday through Thursday should be less humid. Morning lows will be more comfortable and afternoon highs will be a touch cooler. Rain chances will remain very low, but we’ll be on the eastern edge of a corridor where storms may move through.

By Friday, another front will be dropping south into the area. Temperatures and humidity will be higher and we may see rain chances perk up again.

Clear

Springfield Mo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and storms, especially early. Low 68F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Showers and storms, especially early. Low 68F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 68°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 50% 92° 68°

Saturday

88° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 88° 69°

Sunday

88° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 64°

Monday

91° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 67°

Tuesday

89° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 64°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 66°

Thursday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
75°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
73°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

74°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
86°

87°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°
