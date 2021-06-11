Friday, June 11 Morning Forecast

The latter half of the workweek has been hot and steamy and we’re not straying away from that feel for our Friday. A cold front looks to approach by late today and this will bring slightly cooler conditions and the chance for more storms. This boundary will move our way by late in the afternoon and will bring scattered thunderstorms to the region. A few could be on the stronger to severe side just because of all of the instability building ahead of the front. The best chances for these will be west of Highway 65 with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. A Marginal to Slight Risk has been put into play across the western portion of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. Flooding is also a concern but this activity will be moving quicker compared to the other storms which have developed this week. We could see isolated storms lingering into Saturday too so if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely but it’s definitely looking drier for the majority of the day. The question mark will be how far south the cold front drops. If it hangs around the Ozarks longer, isolated storm chances will be a little higher. The rest of the weekend is looking a touch less humid but temperatures will remain warm. Temps rebound close to 90° both Sunday and Monday so if you’re out and about, make sure you stay hydrated. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region keeping us dry and hot into early next week. Overall the weather pattern into the 3rd week of June is looking quieter but we do have a cold front that approaches by Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances are not looking impressive currently but this front does look to cool our highs down a bit. This passage looks to come through mainly dry but it will feel much nicer by the middle part of next week. Highs will go from the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday to the mid-80s by Hump Day. Afternoon readings climb back closer to 90° Thursday under lots of sunshine. Another cold front looks to drop our way late next week which could bring a few more showers and storms. This is still over a week away but it’s something we’ll be watching.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer