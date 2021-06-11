Friday, June 11 Morning Forecast

The latter half of the workweek has been hot and steamy and we’re not straying away from that feel for our Friday. A cold front looks to approach by late today and this will bring slightly cooler conditions and the chance for more storms. This boundary will move our way by late in the afternoon and will bring scattered thunderstorms to the region. A few could be on the stronger to severe side just because of all of the instability building ahead of the front. The best chances for these will be west of Highway 65 with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. A Marginal to Slight Risk has been put into play across the western portion of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. Flooding is also a concern but this activity will be moving quicker compared to the other storms which have developed this week. We could see isolated storms lingering into Saturday too so if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely but it’s definitely looking drier for the majority of the day. The question mark will be how far south the cold front drops. If it hangs around the Ozarks longer, isolated storm chances will be a little higher. The rest of the weekend is looking a touch less humid but temperatures will remain warm. Temps rebound close to 90° both Sunday and Monday so if you’re out and about, make sure you stay hydrated. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region keeping us dry and hot into early next week. Overall the weather pattern into the 3rd week of June is looking quieter but we do have a cold front that approaches by Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances are not looking impressive currently but this front does look to cool our highs down a bit. This passage looks to come through mainly dry but it will feel much nicer by the middle part of next week. Highs will go from the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday to the mid-80s by Hump Day. Afternoon readings climb back closer to 90° Thursday under lots of sunshine. Another cold front looks to drop our way late next week which could bring a few more showers and storms. This is still over a week away but it’s something we’ll be watching.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and storms, especially early. Low 71F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Showers and storms, especially early. Low 71F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

West Plains

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 71°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 50% 92° 71°

Saturday

87° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 87° 69°

Sunday

89° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 65°

Monday

91° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 64°

Wednesday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Thursday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
83°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
70°
