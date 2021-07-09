Friday, July 9 Morning Forecast

Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disturbance but Saturday’s activity won’t be arriving until later on in the day. We won’t see too much sunshine Saturday but it is going to be mainly dry until the evening. The potential for stronger to possibly severe storms is still on the table late Saturday as the cold front sweeps in. Gusty winds are looking like the primary concern but hail and possibly a rogue tornado is possible. A Slight Risk does blanket much of the region, meaning scattered severe storms may develop. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned to our latest forecast. Widespread showers and storms continue overnight as this area of low pressure moves through. Sunday is looking a little bit drier as NW winds kick in being this system. On and off showers are still on the table but the moisture is looking a little more scattered in nature. The chance for showers lingers as we kick-start the workweek as the upper-level part of this storm system moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler to end the weekend into early next week behind this front. Temps will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday into Monday which is well below average for this time of year. Highs look to rebound back into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday with drier conditions unfolding. More humid and warmer weather takes over by the middle of next week with highs climbing back toward 90°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer