Friday, July 9 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Sunday

77° / 62°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 77° 62°

Monday

80° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 80° 63°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
73°

Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disturbance but Saturday’s activity won’t be arriving until later on in the day. We won’t see too much sunshine Saturday but it is going to be mainly dry until the evening. The potential for stronger to possibly severe storms is still on the table late Saturday as the cold front sweeps in. Gusty winds are looking like the primary concern but hail and possibly a rogue tornado is possible. A Slight Risk does blanket much of the region, meaning scattered severe storms may develop. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned to our latest forecast. Widespread showers and storms continue overnight as this area of low pressure moves through. Sunday is looking a little bit drier as NW winds kick in being this system. On and off showers are still on the table but the moisture is looking a little more scattered in nature. The chance for showers lingers as we kick-start the workweek as the upper-level part of this storm system moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler to end the weekend into early next week behind this front. Temps will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday into Monday which is well below average for this time of year. Highs look to rebound back into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday with drier conditions unfolding. More humid and warmer weather takes over by the middle of next week with highs climbing back toward 90°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Branson

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

80°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

